A 41-year-old Lahaina man was arrested and released following a traffic stop in West Maui last weekend in which police recovered narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police have initiated an investigation involving the alleged first degree promotion of a dangerous drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Police Lahaina patrol officers initiated the stop on Malo Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, resulting in the narcotic investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle gave voluntary consent to searches of his person, vehicle, and its contents.

As a result, police say officers recovered over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, and proceeds from the sale of the narcotics in the amount of $16,791 in US currency.

The investigation is ongoing.