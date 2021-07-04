Merrie Monarch, File photo by Wendy Osher.

Kawaili‘ulā, under the direction of Kumu Hula Chinky Māhoe out of Kailua and Mānoa, O‘ahu took the overall title at the 58th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival. The hālau also placed first overall in the Kāne Overall category, as well as first in both the Kāne Kahiko and Kāne ‘Auana divisions.

The men of Kawaili‘ulā paid tribute to Kākuhihewa, the 15th ruling chief of O‘ahu in their Hula Kahiko and visited the site of his birth at Kūkaniloko as part of their reflection before taking the hula to the Merrie Monarch stage. Their Hula ‘Auana, “Ka ‘One A Ka Moku,” compared lovemaking to the pressures of a steamship. For their ‘auana, the men were adorned in yellow plumeria lei and shredded ti leaf skirts over burgundy clothing.

Maui’s Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction or Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes earned a second place overall finish. The hālau from Wailuku, Maui also captured awards for: first place in the Wahine Overall, second place in Kāne Overall, first place in Wahine ‘Auana, third place in Wahine Kahiko, and second place in the Kāne ʻAuana divisions.

The first place wahine ‘auana hula, entitled “Nani Wale Paunau” was dedicated to Maui musician, Uncle Sam Ako of West Maui, who reportedly served as the hālau piano player and musical arranger for years. The women’s kahiko hula, entitled “Hanohano Nu‘uanu Aia I Uka” was composed in honor of Queen Kapi‘olani and was described by festival material as a hula ‘anoho: “a combination of the ‘ōlapa, a standing hula, and the kuhi lima, a sitting and gesturing hula.” The men of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi danced “Hanohano Mailepai” for their ‘auana hula, in dedication to the Casco family of Maui. Their Hula Kahiko was a surf chant, “He Inoa No Naihe.”

Also from Maui, Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona also performed over the three-day event. Their soloist, Cierra Mei Ling Hau‘olimaikalani Pagaduan Chow represented the hālau during the Miss Aloha Hula portion of the competition on Thursday night. The hālau performed a mele of solidarity, “Lili‘u Lei A Ka Lāhui,” as their kahiko; and “Lovely ‘Ala Melia” for their ‘auana, in honor of Kukona’s late mother, ‘Ala Pagay Vise.

Meantime, Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula Hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV & Lono Padilla, of Kalihi Kai, O‘ahu, performed to a mele speaking of the waters in South Maui. According to festival brochure, “E Ho‘i Na Wai,” is a reflection from Kumu Hula Codey Pueo Pata who lamented over the dry and barren rivers during a drive from Lahaina to Kīhei, and calls on the waters to return and flow once again.

While the event was filmed last week, the results were not revealed until the broadcast aired Thursday through Saturday this week. The annual event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and was performed this year, with health and safety guidelines in place. Dancers performed before judges and a broadcast crew, but no live audience from the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

All hula performances are available for viewing online here.

Overall

Kawaili‘ulā – Kumu Hula Chinky Māhoe (1,180) Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes (1,167) Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea – Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe (1,163)

Wahine Overall

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi – Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes (1,167) Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea – Kumu Hula Kapua Dalire-Moe (1,163) Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e – Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes (1,153)

Kāne Overall

Kawaili‘ulā – Kumu Hula Chinky Māhoe (1180) Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes (1140) Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua – Nā Kumu Hula Hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV & Lono Padilla (1,128)

Wahine Kahiko

Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua – Nā Kumu Hula Hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV & Lono Padilla (580) Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea – Kumu Kapua Dalire-Moe (576) Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes (575) Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe – Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes (574) Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leinā‘ala – Kumu Hula Leinā‘ala Pavao Jardin (560)

Wahine ʻAuana

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi – Nā Kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes (Hanau) (592) Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea – Kumu Kapua Dalire-Moe (587) Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala (582) Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe – Nā Kumu Hula Tracie & Keawe Lopes (579) Hālau I Ka Wēkiu – Nā Kumu Hula Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang (569)

Kāne Kahiko

Kawaili’ulā – Kumu Chinky Māhoe (567) Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua – Nā Kumu Hula Hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV & Lono Padilla (562) Hālau I Ka Wēkiu – Nā Kumu Hula Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang (553) Kawai‘ulaokalā – Kumu Hula Keli‘iho‘omalu Puchalski (552)

