Young Brothers container fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (7.4.21)

A container fire at the Young Brothers Facility at Kahului Harbor on Maui caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to three containers, and $10,000 in damage to Hammerhead Metals material within.

The fire was reported just before noon on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from three containers containing baled recyclables.

“After verifying that no hazardous materials were involved, fire crews worked to bring the fire under control. The bales had to be removed and opened to allow for full extinguishment. Fire personnel also took measures to ensure that all runoff was properly contained and there were no pollutants released into the surrounding water,” according to a department release.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Rescue 10, Engine 1, a Battalion Chief and Relief Engine 14.

Crews remained on scene into the evening to conduct mop-up operations.

The contents of the three containers were damaged by heat, smoke and fire. Department officials say the three containers stacked on top of them also suffered damage from heat, smoke and fire. A nearby refrigerated container also received damage from heat and flames.