The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, and Oahu this summer. The Maui drive runs until July 16 at drop-off spots in Kahului, Lahaina, and Wailuku.

Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper.

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki-in-need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

Here is a list of current drives and deadlines, and events by island:

MAUI

The Adopt a Backpack Campaign runs until July 16. The Salvation Army is partnering with Maui Federal Credit Union to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need. Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supplies and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku until July 16.

Donations also can be dropped off until July 16 at the following Salvation Army locations:

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps : 45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului , HI 96732. Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 808-871-6270.

: 45 W. Kamehameha Ave., , HI 96732. Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 808-871-6270. The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps: 135 Shaw St, Lahaina, HI 96761. Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call 808-661-5335.

For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.