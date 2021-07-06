Governor David Ige signs House bills to promote firearm responsibility into law with Representatives Gregg Takayama and Patrick Pihana Branco at the State Capitol. PC: Office of Governor David Ige.

Two House bills to promote gun safety and prohibit the possession of “ghost guns” were signed into law last week by Governor David Ige during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

HB 1366 HD1, now Act 149, goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 which amends the Class C felony offense of manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number, to also prohibit possession of those firearm parts.

“By closing a serious loophole in current laws prohibiting ghost guns, HB 1366 will help protect our communities by keeping these unmarked, unregistered guns off our streets. Mahalo to the Attorney General’s office and county police departments for their support in getting this important legislation passed,” said Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco (D-50, Kailua, Kāneʻohe Bay), the primary introducer of the bill.

In addition to this bill, HB 31, now Act 148, was also signed. This bill raises the maximum age of minors for which safe storage of firearms is required from 16 to 18 years old.

Rep. Gregg Takayama (D-34, Pearl City, Waimalu, Pacific Palisades), the primary introducer of the bill said, “This is a common-sense measure aimed at protecting 16- and 17-year-olds, who are statistically the most prone to attempting suicide. This is not an added burden for responsible gun owners, who already recognize the importance of safely securing their firearms from other family members, visitors and intruders. The addition of this bill will aide in promoting weapon safety for generations to come.”

Takayama, Chair of the House Higher Education & Technology Committee said he is pleased to see this bill come to fruition.