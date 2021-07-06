Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kuihelani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work. Single lane will be closed in one direction at various locations throughout the project limits. Multi use shoulders may be affected.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 6 through Thursday, July 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 20.9 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, North Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rumble strip work.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kulanihakoi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical and concrete work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.2 and 0.5, Hobron Avenue and East Wakea Avenue, on Tuesday, July 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Saturday, July 3 through Friday, July 9, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

Haʻikū (24/7, weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, July 3 through Friday, July 9, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.8 and 4.8, N Firebreak Road and Haliimaile Road, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

Makawao (night work): Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.6 and 7.2, Old Haleakalā Highway and Makawao Avenue, on Tuesday evening, July 6, through Friday morning, July 9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Intersection at Haleakalā Highway and Makani Road will be completely closed each night so detours are in place at Old Haleakalā Highway junction and Makawao Avenue intersection.

Makawao (weekend/night work): Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.2, Makani Road and Makawao Avenue, on Friday evening, July 2, through Saturday morning, July 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side is contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Left lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 6.8 and 7.1, Ioio Place and Kamehameiki Road, on Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

Note: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting