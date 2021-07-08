Director of Operations Lanakila Graves (left) and Executive Chef Mark Majewski (right). Courtesy of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appointed two new team members to its food and beverage department – Mark Majewski as executive chef and Lanakila Graves as director of restaurants and bars. Majewski and Graves will lead operations for the resort’s multiple dining establishments, including The Sandbar, Cliff Dive Grill, Mai Tai, Teppan-yaki Dan, Coral Reef and in-room dining, as well as property catering functions and special events.

Mark Majewski, Executive Chef

Majewski will spearhead operations as executive chef of Sheraton Maui.

Majewski is inspired by the combination of art and science that comes to life on each plate, an elegant marriage that creates memories for diners. He is passionate about delivering culinary experiences that bring people together and allow them to laugh and share while enjoying a meal, creating personal connections through food. He enjoys fusing different cuisines and cultures together, developing flavors that excite the palate and surprise the guest.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Scottsdale, Ariz., Majewski most recently worked for Marriott International’s Operation Support Resources team as executive sous chef, deployed to temporary assignments across the country to share technical and business support, operational best practices, associate training assistance and subject matter instruction for continent and brand initiatives. Prior to that, he held roles as sous chef at Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali, Maui, sous chef at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nev., and sous chef of Clique Hospitality Restaurant Group in Las Vegas, Nev.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lanakila Graves, Director of Restaurants and Bars

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the leader of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa’s food and beverage department, Graves will work directly with the culinary and restaurant teams and associates to successfully execute day-to-day operations, striving to maximize financial performance and enhance guest and employee satisfaction. With more than 10 years of extensive operations experience in the hospitality industry, Graves’ leadership skills, creativity, and exceptional service levels will help to drive success in the resort’s restaurant and bar operations.

Graves previously served as director of services at Sheraton Maui, maintaining service, cleanliness and product quality standards of all public spaces and guestrooms at the resort. Prior to that, he worked as director of event planning as well as director of event operations at Wailea Beach Resort on Maui, managing logistics of events planning, organizing corporate meetings and special events, and driving facility revenue and event satisfaction scores to promote growth and retention.

“Mark and Lanakila will bring fresh perspectives to our food and beverage operations, as we work to introduce new, innovative offerings for our guests. Their passion for all things culinary combined with their diverse experiences in hospitality will be key drivers in exceeding guest expectations and delivering memorable culinary experiences for every visitor of our resort,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.