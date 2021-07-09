Provided by The County of Maui

Governor David Ige’s extension of the state’s eviction moratorium preventing landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent will sunset August 6.

MEO’s Emergency Rental Assistance’s function is set up to help low-income households that have been hit hardest financially by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their rent, utility bills or both here in Maui County.

Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura compiled information and reminders about the assistance program, which is provided below:

Qualifying households must be able to show financial harm from the pandemic, such as qualifying for unemployment, job loss, reduction in wages or increase in household expenses, show at least one household member is at risk of losing their housing and must be below the income limits.

First priority will be given to households earning under 50% median income for Maui County OR if a household member has been unemployed for the past 90 days at the time of application AND is still unemployed at the time of application. The second priority will be for households earning under 80% area median income. Only one household member should apply.







For qualified households, the program pays up to:

Past rent and utility bills: $2,500 a month. The program can pay bills going back to March 13, 2020.

Current and future bills: $2,000 a month for rent and up to $500 a month for utilities.

Up to 12 months of total support is available.

Payments are made directly to the landlord or utility.

All applicants are required to submit an online pre-screening application. Once the pre-screening application is received and reviewed, applicants will be contacted with further guidance on the next steps. Please read the information on this page and the FAQs prior to submitting an online pre-screening application. After reviewing this information, if you have questions about the program or difficulties submitting the online pre-screening application, please contact the Catholic Charities helpline for Maui County at (808) 873-4673.

For more information, visit mauicounty.gov OR reach out for in-person help signing up via the following schedule:

Hana Public Library by walk-ins, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 16 through July 21

Moloka‘i by appointment, call (808) 553-3216

Lāna‘i by appointment, call (808) 553-3216

Wailuku – MEO Family Center by appointment (preferred) or walk-ins, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Kihei Community Center by walk-ins, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, June 12 & Monday, June 19

Lahaina Civic Center by walk-ins Wednesday, June 14 & Wednesday, June 28

Upcountry – Hannibal Tavares CC by walk-ins from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 & Wednesday, June 14.

To submit the pre-screening application now: