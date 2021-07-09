Maui News

South Maui Housing Town Hall, July 13

July 9, 2021, 7:54 AM HST
Kalama Kai, an affordable multi-unit development in Kihei. File photo Courtesy: Becker Communications

The Maui County Planning Department will hold a virtual “town hall” meeting to discuss housing on Tuesday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. via live stream on the Department’s We Are South Maui Facebook page.

The panel will explore the issue of housing in South Maui as part of the South Maui Community Plan update. Panelists will address homelessness, affordable and attainable housing, and potential innovative solutions to housing issues, including smart growth and transit-oriented development.

“Our local people deserve the housing they need at a price they can afford,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Developers, landlords, buyers, sellers, Realtors, the community and the County all have a role to play in making sure our residents have a place to live and our community has a fully functional economy that works for all.”

Panelists at the town hall will include:

  • Buddy Almeida, Assistant Housing Administrator, Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns
  • David Nakama, Homeless Program Coordinator, Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns
  • Pam Eaton, Long-Range Planning Division Chief, Maui County Planning Department 
  • Doug Bigley, Director and President, Ikaika ʻOhana 
  • Michele McLean, Director, Maui County Department of Planning
  • Linda Munsell, Deputy Director, Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns

“Housing availability and affordability are dependent on a number of factors,” said Planning Department Director Michele McLean. “We hope this housing town hall will help explain some of the ways the County is working to address affordability.”

The public can access the live stream at www.facebook.com/wearesouthmaui at the time of the event. A Facebook account is not required to view the live stream. Participants with a Facebook account will be able to ask questions of the panel using the comment section under the live stream. Participants without a Facebook account can send their questions to [email protected] after the live stream starts.

For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit the project website—southmaui.wearemaui.org—or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @wearesouthmaui. For general planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.

