Maui Crime June 27-July 3, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

July 10, 2021, 4:30 PM HST
* Updated July 7, 5:32 PM
Maui police responded to nine burglaries, five vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 27-July 3, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 350% from the week before when two incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 44% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 67% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

9 Burglaries

Hāna:

  • Thursday, July 1, 4:42 p.m.: 1400 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.
  • Friday, July 2, 9:08 a.m.: 1-100 ʻAlau St., Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

  • Sunday, June 27, 12:19 a.m.: 575 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kula:

  • Monday, June 28, 11:20 a.m.: 4355 Lower Kula Road, Kula at Kula Community Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

  • Monday, June 28, 3:02 p.m.: 888 Front St., Lahaina at Longhi’s. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lānaʻi:

  • Thursday, July 1, 9:06 p.m.: 1 Mānele Bay Road, Lānaʻi at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

  • Thursday, July 1, 9:18 p.m.: 3000 block of Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

  • Thursday, July 1, 12:58 p.m.: 800 Kolu St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
  • Thursday, July 1, 9:49 p.m.: 986 Lower Main St., Wailuku at TLC Automotive. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

  • Sunday, June 27, 4:24 p.m.: 10900 block of Hāna Highway, Haʻikū. Subaru, white.

Kīhei:

  • Wednesday, June 30, 7:09 a.m.: 400 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Lincoln Continental, silver.

Lahaina:

  • Tuesday, June 29, 4:45 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy. / Keawe St., Lahaina. Dodge, blue.

Nāpili:

  • Wednesday, June 30, 10:39 p.m.: 1-100 Hui Drive, Nāpili. Toyota, white.

Wailuku:

  • Friday, July 2, 4:46 p.m.: ʻĪao Valley State Park Road, Wailuku at ʻĪao Valley State Park. Chrysler, grey.

4 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

  • Sunday, June 27, 11:34 a.m.: 2800 block of Hāna Highway, Haʻikū. Toyota, white.

Kahului:

  • Monday, June 28, 4:27 p.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. Ford, silver.

Makawao:

  • Monday, June 28, 7:51 p.m.: 1200 block of Olinda Road, Makawao. General Motors Corporation, grey.

Wailuku:

  • Friday, July 2, 4:44 p.m.: 1800 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Toyota, black.

