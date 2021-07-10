Maui Crime June 27-July 3, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts
* Updated July 7, 5:32 PM
Maui police responded to nine burglaries, five vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 27-July 3, 2021.
The percentage of burglary cases increased 350% from the week before when two incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 44% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 67% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
9 Burglaries
Hāna:
- Thursday, July 1, 4:42 p.m.: 1400 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.
- Friday, July 2, 9:08 a.m.: 1-100 ʻAlau St., Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.
Kīhei:
- Sunday, June 27, 12:19 a.m.: 575 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
Kula:
- Monday, June 28, 11:20 a.m.: 4355 Lower Kula Road, Kula at Kula Community Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
Lahaina:
- Monday, June 28, 3:02 p.m.: 888 Front St., Lahaina at Longhi’s. Non-residential, forced entry.
Lānaʻi:
- Thursday, July 1, 9:06 p.m.: 1 Mānele Bay Road, Lānaʻi at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
Makawao:
- Thursday, July 1, 9:18 p.m.: 3000 block of Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Residential, forced entry.
Wailuku:
- Thursday, July 1, 12:58 p.m.: 800 Kolu St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
- Thursday, July 1, 9:49 p.m.: 986 Lower Main St., Wailuku at TLC Automotive. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
5 Vehicle Thefts
Haʻikū:
- Sunday, June 27, 4:24 p.m.: 10900 block of Hāna Highway, Haʻikū. Subaru, white.
Kīhei:
- Wednesday, June 30, 7:09 a.m.: 400 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Lincoln Continental, silver.
Lahaina:
- Tuesday, June 29, 4:45 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy. / Keawe St., Lahaina. Dodge, blue.
Nāpili:
- Wednesday, June 30, 10:39 p.m.: 1-100 Hui Drive, Nāpili. Toyota, white.
Wailuku:
- Friday, July 2, 4:46 p.m.: ʻĪao Valley State Park Road, Wailuku at ʻĪao Valley State Park. Chrysler, grey.
4 Vehicle Break-ins
Haʻikū:
- Sunday, June 27, 11:34 a.m.: 2800 block of Hāna Highway, Haʻikū. Toyota, white.
Kahului:
- Monday, June 28, 4:27 p.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. Ford, silver.
Makawao:
- Monday, June 28, 7:51 p.m.: 1200 block of Olinda Road, Makawao. General Motors Corporation, grey.
Wailuku:
- Friday, July 2, 4:44 p.m.: 1800 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Toyota, black.