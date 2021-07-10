Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A declining south swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the day. A slight strengthening of trade winds through early next week will increase choppy, short period wind waves along many eastern coasts. A recent gale east of New Zealand has sent the next swell northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive late next week and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com