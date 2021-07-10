Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:09 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:28 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:20 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A declining south swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the day. A slight strengthening of trade winds through early next week will increase choppy, short period wind waves along many eastern coasts. A recent gale east of New Zealand has sent the next swell northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive late next week and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.