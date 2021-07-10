Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2021

July 10, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:09 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:28 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:20 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A declining south swell will maintain small surf along south facing shorelines through the day. A slight strengthening of trade winds through early next week will increase choppy, short period wind waves along many eastern coasts. A recent gale east of New Zealand has sent the next swell northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These long period, small south swells may arrive late next week and provide a minor boost to southern shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




