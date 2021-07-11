Maui News
Ukumehame Firing Range to Close for Maintenance, July 12- 16 and July 19- 23
A
A
A
The Ukumehame Firing Range will be closed for maintenance and repairs from July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23.
The firing range is open on the weekend of July 17 to 18.
The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s understanding and patience.
For more information, West District Supervisor, Sean Gordon, may be contacted at [email protected] or call (808) 270-4315.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing: 25-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Moloka‘i on June 24 2A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Honolua to Fleming Beach Park on Maui. 3Hawaiʻi Announces Pre-Travel Testing Agreements with Philippine Airlines and South Korea’s Incheon Airport 4Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin to Roll Out This Week 5Huihui Restaurant Opens, Part of $75 Million Enhancement at Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel 6Maui Crime June 27-July 3, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts