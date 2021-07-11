Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Ukumehame Firing Range will be closed for maintenance and repairs from July 12 to 16 and July 19 to 23.

The firing range is open on the weekend of July 17 to 18.

The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s understanding and patience.

For more information, West District Supervisor, Sean Gordon, may be contacted at [email protected] or call (808) 270-4315.