War Memorial Tennis Courts one and two are closing from July 19 to 23, 2021 for a perimeter fence painting project by the Department of Parks and Recreation.
War Memorial Tennis Courts three and four will remain open during the project.
Tennis court hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The department said that it appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
