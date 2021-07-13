Nick Winfrey, MUW President and Lt. Gov. Green, State of Hawaiʻi. PC: Maui United Way.

Maui United Way raised a total of over $600,000 this year during its Live United campaign, which will go toward 39 health and human services programs in Maui County.

Organizers say more than 300 businesses and individuals provided their time and money in order to ensure that the needs of fellow community members were fulfilled.

Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey said, “We are so grateful to the amazing individuals and businesses who have continued their trust and support for your Maui United Way. Your generous contributions of time, talent, and financial support will continue to make an impact within Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi for years to come. With your continued support throughout the last year, Maui United Way funding provided over 37,000 non-profit services; 600 school supply kits; and over 2,300 toys for keiki in need during the holiday season.”

“Thank you for entrusting your support in Maui United Way, so that we may continue to address Maui County’s most vital needs.” said Nicholas.



Maui United Way held their 52nd Annual Meeting and Celebration Luncheon on July. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green was the guest speaker and shared his support of Maui United Way. Sandy Baz spoke on behalf of Maui County and performed the Invocation. Mahalo Awards were given to outstanding businesses, agencies, and individuals who had contributed to MUW’s mission of empowering our Maui community.

The award winners and their categories are as follows:

Outstanding Foundation – Bendon Family Foundation;

Community Builder Award – Maui Electric (Hawaiian Electric);

Corporate Contributor of the Year – Sentry Insurance;

Bank of the Year – First Hawaiian Bank;

Campaign of the Year – Goodfellow Bros., Inc.;

Campaign Award of Excellence – HC&D;

Campaign Excellence Award – Enterprise Holdings;

Partner Agency of the Year – Hāna Arts;

Board Member of the Year – Ellen Nashiwa; and

The Hand Up Award – Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

Simon Poole (upper left) of Goodfellow Bros. is taking the place of long-time board member and Chair for two years, Jacob Tavares (right).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way installed their incoming officers, recognizing Simon Poole of Goodfellow Bros., Inc. as Board Chairman, Dr. Luke Bailey of Hawaii Gas as Vice Chairman, Lalaine Manlapao of First Hawaiian Bank as Treasurer, and Ellen Nashiwa of Hawaiian Electric as Secretary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs. With each additional donation, MUW gets one step closer to its goal of creating a better tomorrow.

To make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.