Maui’s Puniawa Kuloloio Vedder was selected as the first recipient of the Henry S. Yogi Foundation Scholarship, presented today at the Maui Lani Golf Course.

Henry S. Yogi moved to Maui from Oʻahu to run the Maui County Club Golf Course in 1961 and 60 years later, he continues to give back.

Over the past six decades, Yogi has been a golf professional and teacher, instructing generations of golfers from the youngest beginner to seasoned professionals. “He has touched the lives of thousands of individuals with his kindness and compassion mixed with extraordinary patience,” according to friends and Foundation representatives.

Last year, Yogi reached out to some of his friends and former pupils, saying he wanted to start a Foundation to help Junior golfers of low to moderate income reach their educational goals and assist students in becoming upstanding citizens.

As the first recipient fo the scholarship, Puniawa Kuloloio Vedder will use the $5,000 gift to pursue a degree at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Puniawa credits golf with several life lessons. “He believes that golf has taught him to keep his cool under pressured conditions and having respect for others whether on the golf course or life in general. He firmly believes that golf has taught him to compete and understand that you can get whatever you want out of life if you put in the work,” according to the Foundation.

The Henry S. Yogi Foundation intends to provide scholarships to worthy young women and men well into the future. For further information, contact Eric Miyajima at 808-280-6444 or [email protected]