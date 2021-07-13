Maui News

North Carolina Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation

July 13, 2021, 2:41 PM HST
A man from North Carolina is the latest person to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders to related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say Kenneth Smith, 57, was arrested on Monday, July 12, 2021 upon arrival from Seattle, Washington.

According to police reports, Smith did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

On July 8, the state expanded its quarantine exemption program to include individuals who are traveling domestically and were vaccinated in the US Mainland. Under the loosened rules, eligible travelers are able to bypass quarantine and pre-travel testing requirements when traveling to Hawaiʻi if they are fully vaccinated. Travelers must upload their vaccination records into the state’s Safe Travels Program and must bring a hard copy of their vaccination record with them on their trip to Hawaiʻi as part of the exemption provisions.

Smith was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. Police say he volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to North Carolina.

