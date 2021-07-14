Kolohe Kai. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents musical artist, Kolohe Kai, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.

The concert is among one of the first live events returning to the Amphitheater lawn and seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods containing either two or four seats. Patrons will need to purchase a full pod to ensure that those seated together are members of their own ‘ohana. There are no single ticket purchases for this event. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members first, Thursday, July 15 and all remaining tickets to the general public Friday, July 16.

Similar precautions were taken for the 30th Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival on June 27, as the MACC transitions back to live events.

The upcoming concert is billed as a Best of Kolohe Kai Acoustic 10th Anniversary event. The concert will also feature special guest, reggae and rock artist Joe Sambo.

Kolohe Kai has produced 10 island reggae hits since signing a record deal at age 17. His sound infuses the localism of ‘ukulele music with rhythms of roots reggae, and more recently pop and R&B.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He is currently nominated for four 2021 Island Music Awards including Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for his recent single Catching Lightning, and Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year for his Feel the Sunshine single featuring Hirie.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kolohe Kai has garnered over 40 million streams in 2020 alone. His album Paradise (2013) won a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Reggae Album of the Year and in 2019 his Summer To Winter won Reggae Album of the Year at the Island Music Awards. His early singles Ehu Girl and Cool Down remain Kolohe Kai’s all-time most popular songs on Spotify at over 41 million combined streams.

Kolohe Kai’s fifth full length album is written and expected to be released soon alongside several projects that will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the band.

COVID-Related Requirements necessary to be able to gather:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The A&B Amphitheater lawn will be arranged in socially distanced seating groupings/pods containing either two or four seats. Patrons will need to purchase a full pod to ensure that those seated together are members of patron’s own ‘ohana. There are no single ticket purchases.

Temperature checks will be made at the gate and masks are required for all, except when eating or drinking, given the large group setting.

In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online. Online purchases can be made at any time at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

All food and beverage purchases will require payment by credit or debit card. There will be no cash transactions.

Tickets are $39, $49, $59 plus applicable fees and go on sale to MACC members first, Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket limits will apply based on membership level. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

Prices increase day of show. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. Non-members may become members and receive advance ticket purchase benefits at MauiArts.org/membership or by calling the Box Office. The MACC Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online sales are available anytime. Premium parking is available in the MACC lot and can be purchased in advance on the MACC’s website.