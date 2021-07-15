Maui News
Makawao, Kaiaulu Loop Paving Project Notice, July 19-27
Notice to Makawao residents: The County of Maui, DPW, Highways Division, will be doing a pavement preservation project on Kaiaulu Loop, starting Monday, July 19 through July 27 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access will be limited within the work zone during these times. Residents within the work zone please park outside of the designated work zone.
A full road closure will apply to areas marked on the map per the dates listed.
- 7/20/2021 Red area residents from 625 to 550 Kaiaulu Loop will be directly in the Work Zone
- 7/21/2021 Blue area residents from 540 to 494 Kaiaulu Loop will be directly in the Work Zone
- 7/22/2021 Green area residents from 486 to 454 Kaiaulu Loop will be directly in the Work Zone
- 7/23/2021 and 7/27/2021 Pink area residents from 446 to 424 Kaiaulu Loop will be directly in the Work Zone
- 7/27/2021 Yellow area residents from 446 to 400 Kaiaulu Loop will be directly in the Work Zone
