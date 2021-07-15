Notice to Makawao residents: The County of Maui, DPW, Highways Division, will be doing a pavement preservation project on Kaiaulu Loop, starting Monday, July 19 through July 27 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access will be limited within the work zone during these times. Residents within the work zone please park outside of the designated work zone.

Residents will not have access to their driveways during the designated work days. They should make arrangements to park vehicles outside of highlighted areas between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A full road closure will apply to areas marked on the map per the dates listed.