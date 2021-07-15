Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:18 AM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:23 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:40 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small background surf will persist along south facing shores through early Friday morning. A new, slightly larger south swell, which is expected to arrive late Friday, will likely cause surf along south facing shores to return to near the summertime average from Friday night through this weekend. This south swell is expected to gradually diminish early next week. As the trades strengthen during the next couple of days, expect choppy surf to increase along east facing shores. Therefore, surf heights along east facing shores will likely be above normal from late Friday through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.