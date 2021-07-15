Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small background surf will persist along south facing shores through early Friday morning. A new, slightly larger south swell, which is expected to arrive late Friday, will likely cause surf along south facing shores to return to near the summertime average from Friday night through this weekend. This south swell is expected to gradually diminish early next week. As the trades strengthen during the next couple of days, expect choppy surf to increase along east facing shores. Therefore, surf heights along east facing shores will likely be above normal from late Friday through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com