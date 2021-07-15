Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2021

July 15, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:18 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:23 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:38 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:40 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 12:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small background surf will persist along south facing shores through early Friday morning. A new, slightly larger south swell, which is expected to arrive late Friday, will likely cause surf along south facing shores to return to near the summertime average from Friday night through this weekend. This south swell is expected to gradually diminish early next week. As the trades strengthen during the next couple of days, expect choppy surf to increase along east facing shores. Therefore, surf heights along east facing shores will likely be above normal from late Friday through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




