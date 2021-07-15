Maui News

Rockslide on Kahekili Hwy Near Mile 37

July 15, 2021, 6:44 PM HST
* Updated July 15, 6:54 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Road closed. File photo by Wendy Osher.

ROCKSLIDE KAHEKILI HWY AT HONOKOHAU:
6:15 p.m. July 14, 2021

Kahekili Hwy is closed at mile post 37 due to a rockslide. Maui Police are on scene and crews from the state Department of Transportation, Highways Division are responding to clean up the area.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update: Felicia Becomes Cat 2 Hurricane in Eastern Pacific 2North Carolina Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation 3CLEAR Extends Safe Travels Program to In-Bound Travelers 4Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin to Roll Out This Week 5New Long-Term Rental Exemption and Classification in Effect Jan. 1 6FONSI Filed for Proposed Hale Pilina Family Affordable Rental Housing Project in Kahului