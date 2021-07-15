Maui News
ROCKSLIDE KAHEKILI HWY AT HONOKOHAU:
Rockslide on Kahekili Hwy Near Mile 37
A
A
A
ROCKSLIDE KAHEKILI HWY AT HONOKOHAU:
6:15 p.m. July 14, 2021
Kahekili Hwy is closed at mile post 37 due to a rockslide. Maui Police are on scene and crews from the state Department of Transportation, Highways Division are responding to clean up the area.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update: Felicia Becomes Cat 2 Hurricane in Eastern Pacific 2North Carolina Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation 3CLEAR Extends Safe Travels Program to In-Bound Travelers 4Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin to Roll Out This Week 5New Long-Term Rental Exemption and Classification in Effect Jan. 1 6FONSI Filed for Proposed Hale Pilina Family Affordable Rental Housing Project in Kahului