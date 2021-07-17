Crime Statistics
Maui Crime July 4-10, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts
Maui police responded to seven burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 4-10, 2021.
The percentage of burglary cases decreased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 80% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 100% from the week before when four incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
7 Burglaries
Hāna:
- Sunday, July 4, 5:16 p.m.: Hāna Highway MP 41, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.
- Friday, July 9, 5:49 p.m.: 300 block of ʻUlaino Road, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.
Kīhei:
- Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m.: 1-100 Kilolani Lane, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.
Lahaina:
- Monday, July 5, 1:39 p.m.: 675 Wharf St., Lahaina at Lahaina Harbor. Non-residential, forced entry.
Nāpili:
- Tuesday, July 6, 5:11 p.m.: 100 block of Kahana Ridge Drive, Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.
Wailuku:
- Wednesday, July 7, 8:21 a.m.: 400 block of Nihoa St., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.
- Friday, July 9, 4:16 p.m.: 300 block of Nenea St., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.
9 Vehicle Thefts
Kahului:
- Monday, July 5, 10:06 a.m.: 300 block of Hukilike St., Kahului. Chrysler, white.
- Tuesday, July 6, 9:27 a.m.: 1-100 ʻĀmala, Place, Kahului. Volkswagen, blue.
- Wednesday, July 7, 3:33 a.m.: East Kaʻahumanu Ave. / Wharf St., Kahului. General Motors, black.
Kīhei:
- Thursday, July 8, 8:13 p.m.: 2511 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Mooses Kīhei. BMW, grey.
Kula:
- Thursday, July 8, 6:04 p.m.: 2700 block of Kekaulike Ave., Kula. Toyota, white.
Waiheʻe:
- Monday, July 5, 12:34 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Volvo, black.
Wailuku:
- Monday, July 5, 10:54 p.m.: 300 block of ʻEa St., Wailuku. Chevrolet, black.
- Tuesday, July 6, 9:25 a.m.: 1-100 Waipono Lane, Wailuku. Toyota, white.
- Thursday, July 8, 3:16 a.m.: 310 North Market St., Wailuku at Banana Bungalow. Toyota, silver.
8 Vehicle Break-ins
Hāna:
- Thursday, July 8, 11:38 p.m.: 100 block of Kalo Road, Hāna. John Deere & Co., green.
Kahului:
- Tuesday, July 6, 1:27 p.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Chevrolet, black.
- Friday, July 9, 9:40 a.m.: 400 block of Kele St., Kahului. BMW, silver.
- Friday, July 9, 10:37 a.m.: 140 Hobron Ave., Kahului at Kahului Trucking and Storage. Toyota, gold.
Kīhei:
- Monday, July 5, 11:12 a.m.: 2500 block of Sough Kīhei Road, Kīhei. YN, burgundy.
- Tuesday, July 6, 8:38 a.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Honda, silver.
Lahaina:
- Sunday, July 4, 11:40 a.m.: 100 Kenui St., Lahaina. Toyota, green.
Makawao:
- Friday, July 9, 2:04 p.m.: 1-100 Kealaloa Ave., Makawao. Kawasaki, black.
