Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:48 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:34 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 03:19 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:20 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 04:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to build this morning, and will likely cause surf heights to increase to near or just above the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. This south swell will gradually decline early next week, so expect surf to return to background summertime heights along south facing shores by mid-week. The gusty trade winds will produce slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early next week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.