Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2021

July 17, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:48 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 02:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:34 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 03:19 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:20 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to build this morning, and will likely cause surf heights to increase to near or just above the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. This south swell will gradually decline early next week, so expect surf to return to background summertime heights along south facing shores by mid-week. The gusty trade winds will produce slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early next week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




