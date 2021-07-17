Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to build this morning, and will likely cause surf heights to increase to near or just above the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. This south swell will gradually decline early next week, so expect surf to return to background summertime heights along south facing shores by mid-week. The gusty trade winds will produce slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early next week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com