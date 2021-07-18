Old window AC unit. Maui Now file photo.

For Hawaiʻi residents hoping to lower their energy bills this summer, Hawaiʻi Energy has released its complete list of 2021 residential rebates for individuals looking to invest in energy-efficient cooling equipment and installations, including air conditioning, whole house fans, pool pumps and more.

“During the hot summer months, energy usage increases about 18 percent on average among Hawaiʻi residents, with as much as half of that energy going toward home cooling systems,” said Claire Krebs, residential program manager for Hawai‘i Energy. “Investing in an ENERGY STAR certified air conditioner can use up to 15% less energy than conventional models. And by taking advantage of one of our rebate programs, residents can stay cool this summer while lowering their electricity bills.”

Hawaiʻi Energy’s Residential Rebate Program makes it easier for residents on Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island to invest in energy-efficient equipment and installations. The following residential rebates are now available:

Window AC Trade-Up – $50

Purchase a qualified ENERGY STAR window AC and trade in the old, working window AC or portable AC unit for recycling.

Mini-Split AC – up to $250

Replace older, inefficient systems with one that uses as much as 30% less energy. Receive a rebate toward qualifying units when installed by a participating contractor.

Central AC replacement – $750

Replace old systems with one that uses 30-50% less energy. Receive a rebate toward qualifying central air replacements when done by a participating contractor.

AC Tune-Up (maintenance) – $75

Receive an instant rebate when the tune-up is performed by a participating contractor. Hawaiʻi Energy recommends having this maintenance done annually.



Whole House Fan – $75

A whole house fan draws cooler, outside air through your living space by pushing the hot air out of the home and out of the attic vents, creating a cooling breeze and using less energy than air conditioners. Get a rebate when you purchase a qualifying model.

Pool Pump – $125

Receive a rebate when replacing an inefficient pool pump with a qualifying ENERGY STAR certified model, which will also save up to $125 annually.

Other residential rebates that are currently available, include refrigerator trade-up ($150), refrigerator/freezer recycling ($75), solar water heating system installation ($750), solar water heater maintenance ($100), and heat pump water heater purchase ($300).

Rebates are available to residential electric utility ratepayers on Hawaiʻi Island, Lāna‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and O‘ahu only. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability of funds. Kaua‘i residents are serviced by a utility cooperative and therefore not eligible for Hawai‘i Energy rebates.

For more information or for a full list of rebates, visit Hawai‘i Energy’s website at hawaiienergy.com/rebates. Hawai‘i Energy also has a network of energy smart contractors to help with these installations at hawaiienergy.com/find-a-contractor.