Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 18, 2021. May they rest in peace.

William Dickson II

Sept. 19, 1937 – July 6, 2021

William Alapai Dickson III, 83 was born on Sept. 19, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021.

He is survived by his wife: Ann Dickson; his children, Cybil Souza, Jasmine Luu, Alicia Nelson, Lydia Yun and Micah Souza; as well as his grandchildren, Kekoa Souza, Julian Nakashima, Amaya Souza, Rylan Yun, Calliope Souza, Marsden Yun and Aviana Nelson.

Call Family with any information on services. Aloha.

Lei Jarnesky

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

July 7, 1943 – July 2, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lei Gladys Jarnesky, 77

Our loving mother, sister, grandma and friend; Lei Gladys Jarnesky, has peacefully passed on July 2, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui to Denicio Rodriguez and Lily Hokoana.

Lei worked at HC&S as a truck driver where she retired. She loved sewing, crocheting and lei making. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great – great grandchildren.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her loving sons, Teddy Fetalvero, Dale Fetalvero, Denny Rodriguez, Bernard Jarnesky and Ralph Jarnesky; daughters, Deborah Schamel (Fetalvero) and Lily Ann Harris (Jarnesky); grandchildren, (23) great-grandchildren; (45) great great grandchildren (39).

She is pre-deceased by parents, Denicio Rodriguez and Lily Hokoana; her loving husband, Patrick Bernard Jarnesky; two daughters, Corinne Rodrigues (Jarnesky) and Marieatta Jarnesky.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring leis. Please send condolences to Lily Harris – 663 Linekona Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Thank you to Island Hospice for caring for mom while in their care until she went home to be with our heavenly father!

Samson Kalani McCandless Sr.

Oct. 24, 1958 – July 6, 2021

Samson Kalani McCandless Sr., 62, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi died July 6, 2021 in Kealakekua. He was born October 24, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

He is survived by his wife, Leinani; sons, Samson McCandless Jr., John McCandless; daughters, Shannon McCandless, Pomaikai McCandless, Joy You; brother, John McCandless III; sisters, Eve McCandless, Paula McCandless-Sen; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Private services will be held.

Estrella Pascua

Feb. 15, 1940 – June 24, 2021

Estrella “Esther” Visitacion Pascua, 81

Estrella Pascua, who is better known as Esther, departed peacefully at the tranquil Hale of Hospice Maui on June 24, 2021. Estrella was born on Feb. 15, 1940, in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. She moved to Maui in 1960 and briefly lived in Kula, before moving to the plantation settlement of “Happy Valley”, in Wailuku for 16 years and in 1980, Estrella moved to

her final residence in Kahului.

Estrella retired from Maui Land and Pineapple, which was her first and only employer. She began as a pineapple picker in the fields of Hali’imaile before completing her career with Maui Land and Pineapple working in the Kahului cannery. She took pride and enjoyed her work, and though the work was difficult she never complained and always considered her co-workers as friends and family.

She was extremely humble, modest, kind, skilled in having a joyful conversation and had the ability to befriend everyone she met. Family was very important in her life. Circumstances in life provided her one surviving child, in which she was then blessed with a daughter-in-law of her dreams. She was again blessed with ethical and moral grandchildren that she always longed for, and was ultimately blessed with great-grandchildren that only a few are fortunate to experience in their lifetime.

Her cheerful smile and laughter with her family made her life complete and most of all she felt proud of all their accomplishments. She was a devout member of the Maui Evangelical Church, in which she embraced the readings and teachings of the Bible, paving way to her ultimate home of Heaven. Her enticing smile,

pleasant demeanor, selflessness and cheerful personality will be greatly missed, but forever

remembered.

Estrella “Esther”, is survived by her son: Ray A. Pascua, wife Madelyne. Grandchildren: Paul Anthony Pascua, Katrina Cassandra Bio, husband Darrel, and Michella Kristina Maguddayao, husband Ralph “Alginn”. Great grandchildren: Dylan Michael Bio, Alayna Miyanna Maguddayao, and Alijah Matthew Maguddyao. Brothers: Fred Visitacion(Linda), Glenn Visitacion(Mena). Sister: Gene Visitacion. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Hospicio Pascua. Parents: Juan and Luisa Visitacion. Brother: Willie Visitation (Balbina).

Public visitacion will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary, 105 Wai’ale Road, Wailuku.

A private burial will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in which the family appreciates your consideration to allow the family to exclusively bid farewell during this time.