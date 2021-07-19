Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 06:43 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 09:33 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:03 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will gradually trend lower through Tuesday, with smaller size surf for south facing shores lasting into the weekend. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain essentially flat through mid-week. Tropical Cyclone Felicia, currently in the Eastern Pacific, will not produce large surf due to limited fetch. However, Felicia could bring in some small to moderate mid period surf mainly along the east facing shores of the Big Island later this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




