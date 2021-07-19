Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will gradually trend lower through Tuesday, with smaller size surf for south facing shores lasting into the weekend. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain essentially flat through mid-week. Tropical Cyclone Felicia, currently in the Eastern Pacific, will not produce large surf due to limited fetch. However, Felicia could bring in some small to moderate mid period surf mainly along the east facing shores of the Big Island later this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com