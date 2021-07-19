Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 06:43 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:33 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:03 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will gradually trend lower through Tuesday, with smaller size surf for south facing shores lasting into the weekend. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain essentially flat through mid-week. Tropical Cyclone Felicia, currently in the Eastern Pacific, will not produce large surf due to limited fetch. However, Felicia could bring in some small to moderate mid period surf mainly along the east facing shores of the Big Island later this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.