Bank adds Saturday banking hours at the new Ewa Town Center location; celebrates its 61-year history in the community with donations to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii and Child & Family Service. PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

In conjunction with the opening of First Hawaiian Bank’s new ʻEwa Beach Branch on Monday, First Hawaiian Bank launched a month-long, statewide Slippah Drive benefitting Child & Family Service. New slippers donated to FHB at the bank’s Maui County branches will stay on island to help Maui County families.

First Hawaiian Bank held a blessing at its new ʻEwa Beach Branch on Oʻahu, located at 91-1401 Fort Weaver Road, Suite D-101 before the branch opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19. The new location features Saturday banking hours to provide convenient access for ʻEwa Beach residents.

As part of the opening and to celebrate its longstanding history in the community, First Hawaiian Bank presented a check for $20,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi for their Hale Pono ʻEwa Beach Clubhouse and announced the kick-off of a statewide Slippah Drive for Child & Family Service with the first 800 new pairs of slippers donated by First Hawaiian Bank employees.

Bank adds Saturday banking hours at the new Ewa Town Center location; celebrates its 61-year history in the community with donations to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii and Child & Family Service. PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

“First Hawaiian has been a part of the Ewa Beach community for 61 years and this new ʻEwa Beach Branch location reflects our commitment to provide the best banking services for our loyal customers in this growing community,“ said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO, “We’re also celebrating our history in the ʻEwa Beach community with a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi Hale Pono Ewa Beach Clubhouse and in the kick-off of our statewide Slippah Drive for Child & Family Service.”

FHB Slippah Drive – July 19 to Aug. 20, 2021

First Hawaiian Bank Launches Statewide Slippah Drive Benefitting Child & Family Service. PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In conjunction with the opening of FHB’s new ʻEwa Beach Branch, FHB employees donated the first 800 new pairs of slippers to Child & Family Service. This initial slipper donation marks the kick-off of a statewide Slippah Drive for CFS, inviting the community to participate in the giving.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keiki to kupuna are in need of slippers, all sizes and any color. Slipper donations made on the neighbor islands will remain on that island for their community. The community is invited to drop off donations of new pairs of slippers at any of First Hawaiian Bank’s 49 Branches statewide from July 19 through Aug. 20, 2021.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative to the staff of First Hawaiian Bank and their incredible effort behind this slipper drive. Hundreds of people statewide will be benefiting from this drive, which kicks off with the reopening of the ʻEwa Branch at its new location. We’re so humbled to be recipients of your generosity,” said Karen Tan, Child & Family Service President & CEO. “Congratulations on the opening of your new ʻEwa Beach Branch! We can’t wait to see those in need receive new footwear.”

First Hawaiian Bank Welcomes Customers to its New ʻEwa Beach Branch on July 19. PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

The new 3,700-square foot ʻEwa Beach Branch will showcase an open, contemporary design, with specialists available by appointment to meet with customers to discuss all aspects of their banking needs such as personal banking, wealth management, business banking, investments and lending. Conveniently located at ʻEwa Town Center, the bank will feature two no-envelope deposit ATMs, private enclosed spaces for customer consultation, and a 24/7-access night depository for merchant customers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To create a healthy interior space, the branch features low-VOC paint, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, and UV tinted glass windows. As with all FHB branches, health and safety measures are in place to keep employees and customers safe through the pandemic including plexiglass shields at areas of direct customer interaction, signage for social distancing and hand sanitizing stations. FHB Foundation donates $20,000 to Hale Pono – ʻEwa Beach Clubhouse, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi.

First Hawaiian Bank Welcomes Customers to its New ʻEwa Beach Branch on July 19. PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

In celebration of FHB’s history as a part of the Ewa Beach community, The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation made a $20,000 donation to the Hale Pono – ʻEwa Beach Clubhouse, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi to support their What’s Next program.

Paddy Kauhane, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi President & CEO had this to say about FHB’s donation: “Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi is truly grateful for the support from First Hawaiian Bank to our Hale Pono – ʻEwa Beach Clubhouse! Mahalo for believing in the incredible potential of our ʻEwa Beach youth and for lifting them up so they may reach their highest potential. First Hawaiian Bank is creating an ecosystem of partnerships which will benefit the ʻEwa Beach community for generations.”

The What’s Next program is a cohort-based case management program for youth members starting from 8th grade and up, with BGCH Youth Development professionals providing resources, support, mentoring to ensure they achieve on-time high school graduation with a plan for their future, whether it is college, trade school, military service or workforce development.