A 74-year-old Kīhei man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident on South Kīhei Road Monday night.

Police have since identified the pedestrian as Oscar Coronado, and say he was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, but succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision shortly after arrival.

According to police reports, Coronado was walking west to east on South Kīhei Road at around 7:36 p.m. on Monday, July 19, but was not in a marked crosswalk. He was struck by a sports utility vehicle of an unknown make/model/year, which was traveling northbound on South Kīhei Road, about 45 feet south of Walaka Street.

Police say that upon being struck by the SUV, the pedestrian was thrown onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries. The unknown operator of the unidentified SUV did not stop or render aid to the critically injured pedestrian. According to police reports, the SUV fled the scene and continued traveling northbound on South Kīhei Road, and was last seen turning right onto Kanani Road.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At this time, Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle involved as a red SUV.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Alvin Ota of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at 808-270-6537 or the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

This is Maui County’s 10th fatality this year, compared to six at the same time last year.