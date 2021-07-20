Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:45 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 10:51 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:52 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated with choppy conditions into the weekend due to the fresh to strong trades. Select areas on the south and north shores should see some localized increases in surf due to trade wind swell wrap. No swell from west or north directions are expected over the next seven days, thus surf heights for north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.