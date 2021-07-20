Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:45 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 10:51 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 05:52 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 01:46 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated with choppy conditions into the weekend due to the fresh to strong trades. Select areas on the south and north shores should see some localized increases in surf due to trade wind swell wrap. No swell from west or north directions are expected over the next seven days, thus surf heights for north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




