AlohaSafe Alert, the state of Hawaiʻi’s official COVID-19 exposure notification app, is partnering with HiSessions – a project that brings musical performances by local musicians to viewers all over the world – for a livestream concert featuring Jake Shimabukuro and Jon Yamasato.

The free livestream performance will be on Thursday, July 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. and can be viewed on Twitch, a live video streaming platform.

AlohaSafe Alert launched statewide in January of 2021 as an additional tool to speed up the contact notification process. It uses Bluetooth technology to measure the proximity and duration of signals between smartphones that have opted into the service and provides anonymous notifications to those exposed to COVID-19. AlohaSafe Alert is nearing one million activations since its launch earlier this year.

“With the recent increase of COVID-19 case numbers and more events happening around town, it’s even more important to get AlohaSafe Alert on your phone,” said Lynelle Marble, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative, the nonprofit community partner for the app. “This partnership with HiSessions allows us to remind locals, especially the younger, tech-savvy crowd that there’s an easy way to help protect themselves, their friends, and family. We’re so thankful to Jake, Jon and the HiSessions team for encouraging everyone to remain vigilant against COVID-19. This pandemic isn’t over yet.”

To join the live stream concert, visit twitch.tv/hisessionslive or download the Twitch app on your smartphone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the AlohaSafe Alert visit https://www.alohasafealert.org/.