Pi’ilani Hwy traffic. PC: file (7.20.18) Justin ThunderLiger

The County of Maui Department of Public Works has completed work on the Kīhei Sub-Area Transportation Plan, a document that lays the foundation for the Kīhei area of South Maui as the area grows.

The plan provides a prioritized set of projects that has been reviewed by members of the community as well as government stakeholders. Those drafting the plan considered goals such as improving safety and promoting economic vitality. The plan aims to ensure accessibility, protect the environment and preserve cultural resources.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the plan sets a course for transportation planning in Kīhei, one of Maui County’s fastest-growing communities, and it takes into consideration the ground transportation needs of everyone – keiki to kupuna – and of pedestrians, bicyclists, bus commuters and motorists.

“I thank the Department of Public Works Engineering Division for its work on this plan, along with those from the Kīhei community and partners at County, State, and Federal levels. This plan is the product of great collaboration and foresight,” he said.

The plan supplements recent long-range transportation planning efforts by the state Department of Transportation and the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The plan can be found online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/556/Engineering-Division.