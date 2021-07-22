More than $8,000 was raised to help Maui kids return to school prepared to succeed. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union concluded its school supply and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku on July 17, 2021, raising $8,125.43 and collecting over 2,800 school items for Maui’s children in need. This year’s donations will provide more than 300 kids in need with a backpack filled with school supplies.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our members and our community, as well as our hardworking employees, who made raising over $8,000 possible this year. Because of them, we were able to collect more donations than in the three previous years combined. What is even more exciting is that we could help three times as many students return to the important work of attending school and getting an education that will assist in preparing them for the future,” said Maui County Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Gary Fukuroku.

“It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from our Maui County community, especially during these challenging times,” said Captain Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Because Maui County Federal Credit Union was able to collect substantially more in donations this year, we will be able to provide school supplies not only to keiki-in-need on Maui, but also on Molokai. We are grateful to everyone for their support.”

Families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270 and in Lahaina at 808-661-5335.