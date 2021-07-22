Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:00 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The largest surf will be found along east and south facing shores. Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near or slightly above July average during the next couple of days, followed by a slow decline to below average this weekend and early next week. A swell from the south-southwest will bring south shore surf near July average today and Friday. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.