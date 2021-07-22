Maui Surf Forecast for July 22, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The largest surf will be found along east and south facing shores. Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near or slightly above July average during the next couple of days, followed by a slow decline to below average this weekend and early next week. A swell from the south-southwest will bring south shore surf near July average today and Friday. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com