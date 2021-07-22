Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:00 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The largest surf will be found along east and south facing shores. Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf near or slightly above July average during the next couple of days, followed by a slow decline to below average this weekend and early next week. A swell from the south-southwest will bring south shore surf near July average today and Friday. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1BREAKING: Mayor Victorino Vetoes Bill 60 on Hotel Construction Moratorium  2DOH Warns Consumers of Recalled Sunscreen Products with Benzene  3Missing Person: Man Last Made Contact with Family Five Weeks Ago  4Petition Draws 1,000+ Signatures Seeking to Reinstate Director at Hui No Ke Ola Pono  5July 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 163 Cases, 1 Death  6Time-Zone Snafu Led to Early Release of In-Demand Haleakalā Cabin Reservations