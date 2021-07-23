A dog who was reportedly hit by a car and shot in the head with a .22 caliber bullet managed to survive the harrowing incidents thanks to Good Samaritan and six weeks of care at the Maui Humane Society.











The 11-month-old pup, She Ra, wandered into the yard of retired teacher, 73-year-old Steven Kanada, on Saturday, June 5.

“We found the dog in our yard and it drank a gallon of water, it was so thirsty,” Kanada told the Maui Humane Society. “The dog was friendly so we took her inside. The highway is behind our house, that might be where she came from.”

Kanada wrapped up the dog and brought it to Maui Humane Society, fearing the worst. Upon intake at the shelter, it was noted that the young female puppy had a circular hole in her temple was bleeding from body injuries consistent with road rash, and had a large open wound on her jaw.

She Ra’s X Rays. PC: Maui Humane Society.

On-call veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Fitzpatrick rushed to the shelter to assess the situation and provide the dog with pain medications, antibiotics and wound treatment. Her jaw was supported as x-rays were ordered.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To Dr. Fitzpatrick’s surprise, the resulting x-rays showed bullet fragments throughout the dog’s head. The wound on her temple was where the bullet entered, it chipped her cheekbone, traveled through the roof of her mouth, and was lodged in her shattered jaw, according to MHS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Through her wounds, we can build a hypothetical story about how she came to be in this condition,” said Dr. Fitzpatrick. “We suspect that she was hit by a car and received injuries to her leg. And we can only think that someone with the best intentions, however misguided, tried to euthanize her by shooting her in the head. Unfortunately, this greatly added to her suffering and could have ended the life of a dog with a very treatable injury.”

According to MHS, despite being in severe pain, the dog maintained an “incredibly sweet and loving disposition.” Staff named her She Ra, saying her determination was as powerful as the cartoon heroine.

Maui Humane veterinarians pinned She Ra’s jaw bone back together, removed shattered teeth and staff blended her meals for special feeding. Volunteers helped as she learned how to walk on a leash and play with doggy friends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She Ra’s care has continued in a foster home for the last month where MHS contends, she has made a tremendous recovery. “This bouncy puppy is now ready to find her forever home where she will continue to inspire others with her incredible story of hope and determination,” shelter officials said.

Maui Humane Society has Humane Enforcement Officers and Veterinarians on call 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies. The public can call for help when a stray animal is injured to prevent unnecessary suffering. The emergency line is 877-3680 ext. 222.