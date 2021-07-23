Two out of every five Hawai‘i adults have prediabetes, according to officials with the state Department of Health.

Department official issued a reminder saying, without weight loss or routine moderate physical activity, many will develop Type 2 diabetes within a few years. In addition to being at risk for developing diabetes, people with prediabetes are at higher risk of having a heart attack and stroke.

“If you have prediabetes, the Diabetes Prevention Program can help you make lasting changes to prevent Type 2 diabetes and improve your overall health,” according to program organizers. “DPP participants can cut their risk of Type 2 diabetes in half by losing weight, eating healthier, and being more active.”

The program is free through most insurance plans, including Medicare, and is available at pharmacies and health centers across the state.

Participants receive a full year of support from a lifestyle coach and create relationships with peers who have similar health goals. The program provides weekly sessions for the first six months and then monthly sessions after that to help healthy habits stick.

“Not only can this program help you prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes, it can also help you to make healthy lifestyle changes” said KTA Super Stores Lifestyle Coach, Tiffany Pavao. “In the end we hope to make people feel better about themselves and their health.”

Program participant Gwen from Hilo said, “I learned a lot about diabetes prevention. I met a wonderful group of students and I enjoyed all the classes and activities. I’m so glad that I participated in this class because I’ve always had problems losing weight and I’m glad with my weight loss.”

More information on the DPP program is available here for

Individuals who want to find out if they are at risk for per diabetes or want to find a DPP provider can visit PreventDiabetesHawaii.com.