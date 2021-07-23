The Office of Hawaiian Affairs provided a $100,000 grant to Maui Family Support Services as part of its Kulia Grant program. Logo Courtesy: Maui Family Support Services

Maui Family Support Services received a $100,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to support the Ho‘owaiwai Kaiāulu Project.

The project provides a continuum of programs to strengthen the physical and mental well-being of Native Hawaiian ‘ohana and keiki, to increase their social and emotional competence, and to improve ‘ohana strengths and resilience.

Services will include Outreach and Resource information for families, home visiting services to families with young children, and men’s groups that promote fatherhood involvement.

The funding is part of the Kulia Grant program, which strengthens Native Hawaiian individuals, families and communities as part of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Strategic Plan for 2020-2035.

Maui Family Support Services is a private, non-profit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families on Maui. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County.

The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lanaʻi, and Molokaʻi. For more information about the agency, go to www.mfss.org.