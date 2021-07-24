Daneford “Dane” Wright was appointed Assistant Director of Transportation at MEO. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Daneford “Dane” Wright was named the new Assistant Director of Transportation at Maui Economic Opportunity, effective July 18, 2021.

He replaces Patty Copperfield, who was promoted to Director of Transportation in May 2021.

Wright joined MEO’s Business Development Center in October 2020 and became an official employee in May 2021. In that capacity, he worked with farmers on the Maui County funded micro agriculture grant program administered by the Business Development Center.

Prior to joining MEO, Wright was a County of Maui Parks and Recreation District Supervisor. He has associate degrees in marketing and business administration.