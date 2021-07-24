Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along south facing shores will hold near the summertime average today, then dip below Sunday through early next week as a small, south swell moves out. Summer conditions will continue along north and west facing shores, with only a slight chance of an increase in surf late next week from a potential small, west-northwest swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com