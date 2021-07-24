Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2021

July 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:08 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:17 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:49 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along south facing shores will hold near the summertime average today, then dip below Sunday through early next week as a small, south swell moves out. Summer conditions will continue along north and west facing shores, with only a slight chance of an increase in surf late next week from a potential small, west-northwest swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
