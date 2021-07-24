Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:08 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:17 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:49 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend, then lower early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along south facing shores will hold near the summertime average today, then dip below Sunday through early next week as a small, south swell moves out. Summer conditions will continue along north and west facing shores, with only a slight chance of an increase in surf late next week from a potential small, west-northwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.