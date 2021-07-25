Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 25, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Aug. 20, 1948 – July 6, 2021

Francine Lehua Tolentino, 72, of Hāna, Maui gained her wings and journeyed to heaven on Tuesday July 6, 2021. She passed at the residence of her son in Waiehu, Maui where she spent the last three years of her life, longing to be home in Hāna. Though born in Honolulu, Oʻahu on Aug. 20, 1948, Hāna is where she called home.

In 1968, she married Joseph Tolentino Jr. (Duna Boy) on July 8 and they shared many lovely years together. In 1985 they made the big move from Oʻahu, where they began to build a life together, to Hāna where she became a school bus driver. In the years to follow, she continued on working at Hotel Hāna Maui where she wore many hats. She juggled many positions such as hostess, front desk, entertainer (singer), all while raising her family.

Francine is survived by her sons: Darwin Tolentino (Shannon Tolentino), Mon Tolentino (Kealoha Tolentino-Smith), Maka Tolentino (Ululani Tolentino), and Leeden Tolentino; Daughter: Jodi Ann Tolentino; Grandchildren: 15; Great Grandchildren: 18; and Great-Great Grandchildren: two.

OLA NĀ IWI

Visitation will be held at Normanʻs Mortuary on Thursday, Aug 5, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. with continued visitation on Friday, Aug 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by a private burial at Makawao Veterans Cemetery.

Due to COVID – 19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks and masks are required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Roque V. Acio

Aug. 16, 1942 – July 7, 2021

June 27, 1941 – July 4, 2021

Lilia B. Renigado of Kahului Maui, passed away on July 4, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1941 in the Philippines.

Lilia is pre-deceased by her husband, Maximino Renigado, Sr. She is survived by her children, Julia Renigado, Norma (Ronald) Vares, Marlyn Renigado, and Maximino Renigado Jr. and three grandchildren, Punahele Vares, Brenden Cole Adachi and Tyler Reece Adachi.

Services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732 on July 23, 2021. Family viewing will commence at 8 a.m., public viewing at 9 a.m.

Daniel Dela Cruz Pascua

Nov. 2, 1957 – July 13, 2021

Daniel dela Cruz Pascua, 64 of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Laoag, Ilocos Norte and grew up in Kahului, Maui, he retired at Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Co. after 38 years with the company.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to his life. His favorite past time was fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed teaching the younger generation how to fish. His cooking was exceptional. Family gathering was very important to him. Danny was extremely humble, easy-going, friendly, and could strike a conversation with anyone he met.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patricia Pascua of Kahului; daughter, Trisha Pascua of Nevada; son, Dominic Pascua of Kahului; and grandson, Carlington Miller Jr of Nevada.

He is also survived by his mother Filomena dela Cruz Pascua and siblings: Elena (Elmor) Victoriano, Pacita (Joel) Reyes, Anita (Francis) Flores, Johnny (John Pahia) Pascua and his loving nephews and nieces. Danny joins his beloved father Teofilo Pascua in heaven.

Thank you to the physicians and staff at Kaiser Permanente and Hospice Maui for all the love, care and support they provided for Danny.

Drive-through visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary. Family kindly request no flower arrangements.

July 16, 1961 – July 6, 2021

Candy Alvarado, 59, of Pahoa, Hawaiʻi, passed away on July 6, 2021 at home. Born in Oʻahu, she was a retired school health aide at Connections Public Charter School in Hilo.

Service will be held at Wailoa State Park, on July 31 from 12-4 p.m.

She is survived by: her husband, Alipio Alvarado of Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi; son, Glenn Mansanas the II of ʻAiea, Hawaiʻi; daughters, Fairlene Naone of Kailua, Hawaiʻi, Rene Pagaoa of Kaneʻohe, Hawaiʻi, Lorraine Mansanas of Volcano, Hawaiʻi, Jacqueline Mansanas of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Rowena Mansanas of Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi, Jaymee Mansanas of Lynnwood, Washington; and 18 grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Feb. 8, 1963 – July 10, 2021

Jeffrey John Pavao, 58, of Hilo, passed away on July 10, 2021 Queens Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a greens keeper.

No services held.

He is survived by his companion, Faith L. Miner of Hilo; mother, Angeline Pavao of Mountain View, HI; sons, Jeremy (Johndella) Medeiros of Hilo, Jordan (Alana) Pavao Hilo; daughter, Faith K. (Lowen Jr.) Miner of Hilo; Sister, Danette Joseph of Mountain view, HI; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Sept. 6, 1955 – July 7, 2021

James Clayton Moniz, 65 of Hilo, passed away on July 7, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center.

Born in Hilo, he is survived by his sons, James K.M Moniz, Jeremy (Trista) Moniz, Jesse (Christin) Moniz, Kelcey Bufil; daughter, Jillian Moniz; brother, Kenneth (Roberta) Moniz; sister, Jennifer (Craig) Long; sister in law, Charmaine (William) Moniz; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Carol Ann Frampton

Jan. 10, 1937 – July 5, 2021

Carol Ann Frampton, 84, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend, passed away peacefully at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, on July 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Carol was born to William and Frances Glanville on Jan. 10, 1937. She and her two sisters (MaryKay and Marcie) were raised behind the family store in Santa Monica, California. Carol graduated from Mt. Saint Mary’s College in Spring of 1959 and began a job as social worker in Los Angeles when she soon met the love of her life, Gary. They were married two months later in February 1960. In 1971 Carol and Gary moved the family to Maui when Gary was invited to start the Big Brothers of Maui organization (later to become Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Maui).

In the 70’s Carol began substitute teaching and immediately fell in love with the craft of teaching. Carol poured her soul into the education and care for her students. She eventually took a permanent position as a 4th grade teacher at Makawao Elementary School, a position held until retirement in 1999. Carol touched the lives of countless Upcountry students. Carol spent her retirement as a loving grandmother, attending every event she could for her beloved grandchildren. Carol was also a devoted member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Ghost Church in Kula and later St. Theresa’s in Kīhei. Carol also enjoyed volunteering for the Hale Kaukau and Meals on Wheels programs.

Carol is survived by Marcie, Rory, Erin (Salvador) Diaz, William (Karen) and Dean (Carol), as well as her ten grandchildren, Devin Fredericksen, Gabriela Diaz, Filiberto and Nicolas Colon, Kara, Keoni, Samuel, Gabriel, Cody and Alexander Frampton.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church in Wailuku, on July 24, 2021 at 10 a.m., following COVID protocols. Anyone wishing to attend mass should contact the Church at 244-4148 to reserve a seat and for COVID-19 Contact Tracing purposes.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Kaonoulu Ranch’s Kula Roping Arena located at 7038 Lower Kula Highway.

Per COVID protocol, an attendance cap will be employed, so please RSVP to [email protected] by Wednesday, July 21.

Carol’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Marc Emde and the rest of the ER staff, the physicians and nursing staff in the ICU Unit and the nurses on the 4th Floor Maui North who cared for her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Maui or Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.