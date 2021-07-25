Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2021

July 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:49 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:51 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into this evening. The trade wind swell will trend lower from Monday through mid-week due to the weaker trades. The current small south swell will gradually lower through Monday, so expect surf heights to drop below the summertime average later today. Otherwise, short- to medium-period southeast swell energy originating from the Southern Hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines through mid-week. Small west-northwest swells generated by Northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone activity may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting Thursday or Friday. However, confidence about the timing and the size of these swells remains low at this time. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Rare Bird Believed to be Dead, Found Alive in Maui Natural Area Reserve After 605 Days  2July 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 233 Cases  3DOH Warns Consumers of Recalled Sunscreen Products with Benzene  4California Visitor Dies After Falling into Ocean at Waiʻānapanapa  5#HIGotVaccinated Announces 15 Additional Grand Prize Winners  6First Hawaiian Bank Announces Three New Promotions, One New Hire