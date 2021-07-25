Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into this evening. The trade wind swell will trend lower from Monday through mid-week due to the weaker trades. The current small south swell will gradually lower through Monday, so expect surf heights to drop below the summertime average later today. Otherwise, short- to medium-period southeast swell energy originating from the Southern Hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines through mid-week. Small west-northwest swells generated by Northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone activity may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting Thursday or Friday. However, confidence about the timing and the size of these swells remains low at this time.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com