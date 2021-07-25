Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:49 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:51 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores into this evening. The trade wind swell will trend lower from Monday through mid-week due to the weaker trades. The current small south swell will gradually lower through Monday, so expect surf heights to drop below the summertime average later today. Otherwise, short- to medium-period southeast swell energy originating from the Southern Hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines through mid-week. Small west-northwest swells generated by Northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone activity may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting Thursday or Friday. However, confidence about the timing and the size of these swells remains low at this time.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.