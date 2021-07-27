L to R: Parent Community Networking Coordinator Clair Tillman, Courtney Asato from State Farm, Principal Steven Franz, and State Farm agent Chad Santiago. PC: courtesy.

Two hundred students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School and Kamehameha III Elementary School will receive supplies they need when they return to the classroom next week, thanks to a donation from local State Farm agent Chad Santiago.

“School supplies are costly and for some parents and caregivers, buying new supplies every year is something they can’t easily afford. Literacy and education is a hands-on experience, so young students need pencils, crayons, notebooks and other supplies to help with learning. When someone donates school supplies, they help children engage in their studies and acquire knowledge,” company representatives said.

State Farm agent Chad Santiago donated the 200 “Back-2-School” supply kits to help ensure students arrive prepared on the first day of school with the supplies they need, ready to learn.

“The children of today are our future and their future starts with a quality education,” said Santiago. “We can help set them up for success and ensure they can fulfill their basic needs. By providing the tools for a standard education, we can help students remain engaged in their learning.”

Each school supply kit contains folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, erasers, glue sticks, and other items.