Maui News

Maui County Employees Donate $100,000 in School Supplies to Families in Need

July 27, 2021, 9:30 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Back to School, Maui school supplies drive. PC: County of Maui

Throughout the month of July, County of Maui employees hosted a school supply drive that yielded more than $100,000 worth of new school supplies. The donated items will be distributed to Maui Nui public schools that serve low income households.

County Budget Director Michele Yoshimura suggested the drive as a way to help pandemic-weary parents prepare their kids for a new school year to begin on August 3. Co-chairs Shirley Blackburn and Melissa Agtunong, also from the Budget Office, volunteered to coordinate the drive. 

“We collected an overwhelming number of school supplies thanks to the generosity of our fellow Maui County employees,” said co-chair Shirley Blackburn. “We got everything from pencils to paper, rubber slippers to backpacks, to masks and hand sanitizer for the kids.”

“After a year of blended and distance learning, our keiki will finally be returning to the classroom,” said co-chair Melissa Agtunong. “We wanted to make sure that every Maui County child has the necessary supplies to succeed in their education.”

“I am so proud of the outstanding effort by all Maui County departments to help meet a critical community need,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “It really demonstrates the commitment of County employees to serve both on, and off, the job. Parents will be relieved and we hope our hardworking teachers will be too. Teachers often fill school supply gaps with their own money. We wish all students, parents and educators a healthy and successful return to school.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parents who would like to receive school supplies donated by Maui County employees should contact their children’s school for more information.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Need a US Passport? Kahului Post Office Making Process Easy on Saturday, July 31 2UPDATE/ROAD OPEN: Downed Pole on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Olowalu 3Maui Girl’s Wish to be a Navy SEAL, Brought to Life by Trident Adventures on O‘ahu 4Maui Memorial Medical Center Vaccine Requirement for Visitors, Effective July 26 5Sales for South Maui’s Newest Development, Golf Estates at Wailea, are Officially Open 6July 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 276 Cases, 2 Deaths