Back to School, Maui school supplies drive.

Throughout the month of July, County of Maui employees hosted a school supply drive that yielded more than $100,000 worth of new school supplies. The donated items will be distributed to Maui Nui public schools that serve low income households.

County Budget Director Michele Yoshimura suggested the drive as a way to help pandemic-weary parents prepare their kids for a new school year to begin on August 3. Co-chairs Shirley Blackburn and Melissa Agtunong, also from the Budget Office, volunteered to coordinate the drive.

“We collected an overwhelming number of school supplies thanks to the generosity of our fellow Maui County employees,” said co-chair Shirley Blackburn. “We got everything from pencils to paper, rubber slippers to backpacks, to masks and hand sanitizer for the kids.”

“After a year of blended and distance learning, our keiki will finally be returning to the classroom,” said co-chair Melissa Agtunong. “We wanted to make sure that every Maui County child has the necessary supplies to succeed in their education.”

“I am so proud of the outstanding effort by all Maui County departments to help meet a critical community need,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “It really demonstrates the commitment of County employees to serve both on, and off, the job. Parents will be relieved and we hope our hardworking teachers will be too. Teachers often fill school supply gaps with their own money. We wish all students, parents and educators a healthy and successful return to school.”

Parents who would like to receive school supplies donated by Maui County employees should contact their children’s school for more information.