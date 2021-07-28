The 2021 Young Artists of Hawaiʻi Student Art Exhibit debuted at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center and will be there through March 2022. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Convention Center

The 2021 Young Artists of Hawai‘i Student Art Exhibition, which includes works by Hawai‘i students under the theme “My Culture, My Family and Me,” debuted at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

“This exhibition is deeply meaningful to our students and their families, who know that their artwork is seen by the community and by visitors from around the world,” said Kamakani Konia, project manager for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

Young Artists of Hawai‘i is an annual student art competition and exhibition that recognizes creative excellence among Hawai‘i’s public and private school students, from kindergarten through sixth grade. Once schools submit artwork, distinguished judges select 96 pieces for the exhibition.

Works were shown at the Hawai‘i State Art museum from May 14-June 25, 2021, and a replica of the exhibition will be on display through March 2022 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, in the Childrenʻs Courtyard on the third floor.

The exhibition is presented by the Hawai‘i State Art Museum, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts

“These artworks are an important part of our extensive art collection, and we are proud to work with the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts to provide a prominent space where students can showcase their creative talents,” said Teri Orton, general manager of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by ASM Global.

For more information about the Center, visit HawaiiConvention.com.