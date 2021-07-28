Maui News

Pilot Program to Allow Kama‘āina Entry to Hanauma Bay Without a Reservation

July 28, 2021, 7:26 AM HST
4 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A two-week pilot program will allow kama‘āina entry into the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Oahu, without a reservation.  

The program launches today with a goal to see if the total number of people coming to the bay remains manageable.  

Officials with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation say that although there has been a slight uptick in the amount of local residents at the bay, there is a desire to make the natural treasure even more available to kama‘āina.

Restrictions on vehicular access remain in place with the capacity capped at around 280 based on the number of available parking stalls.  

Out of state residents must still make reservations online to gain access. A notice on the reservation site states: Tickets are in high demand and can sell out within five minutes of becoming available at 7 a.m. HST.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The pilot program runs through Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. The parks department will use the data gathered to adjust entry practices and continue system improvements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fee Increase Went Into Effect in July

Effective July 1, 2021, the entrance fee for non-local visitors increased from $12 to $25, in an effort to improve management of natural resources and visitors at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve. The fee increase applies to non-local visitors 13 years and older following the passage and signing of Ordinance 21-17 earlier in the month. Entry into the nature preserve remains free for local residents (with valid identification), keiki 12 years and younger regardless of residency, and active duty military.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1Need a US Passport? Kahului Post Office Making Process Easy on Saturday, July 31 2Maui Memorial Medical Center Vaccine Requirement for Visitors, Effective July 26 3Maui Girl’s Wish to be a Navy SEAL, Brought to Life by Trident Adventures on O‘ahu 4July 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 162 Cases 5UPDATE/ROAD OPEN: Downed Pole on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Olowalu 6Two Maui Women Among 15 Additional #HIGotVaccinated Grand Prize Winners