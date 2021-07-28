A two-week pilot program will allow kama‘āina entry into the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Oahu, without a reservation.

The program launches today with a goal to see if the total number of people coming to the bay remains manageable.

Officials with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation say that although there has been a slight uptick in the amount of local residents at the bay, there is a desire to make the natural treasure even more available to kama‘āina.

Restrictions on vehicular access remain in place with the capacity capped at around 280 based on the number of available parking stalls.

Out of state residents must still make reservations online to gain access. A notice on the reservation site states: Tickets are in high demand and can sell out within five minutes of becoming available at 7 a.m. HST.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The pilot program runs through Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. The parks department will use the data gathered to adjust entry practices and continue system improvements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fee Increase Went Into Effect in July

Effective July 1, 2021, the entrance fee for non-local visitors increased from $12 to $25, in an effort to improve management of natural resources and visitors at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve. The fee increase applies to non-local visitors 13 years and older following the passage and signing of Ordinance 21-17 earlier in the month. Entry into the nature preserve remains free for local residents (with valid identification), keiki 12 years and younger regardless of residency, and active duty military.