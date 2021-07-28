Claude Brousseau, PGA Master Professional and director of instruction for the Wailea Golf Academy, has become a golf instruction contributor to Sports Illustrated. Photo Courtesy: Wailea Golf Academy

As part of a new editorial partnership between Morning Read and Sports Illustrated, Claude Brousseau, PGA Master Professional and director of instruction for the Wailea Golf Academy, has become a golf instruction contributor to Sports Illustrated.

Morning Read is multimedia site for golf enthusiasts. It provides a vast array of content covering all aspects of golf, from coverage of professional competitions to original shows and videos on golf news, entrepreneurship, instruction, travel and more.

The site’s new partnership with Sports Illustrated will combine the editorial talents of both publications to produce robust content for their avid readers.

Brousseau’s instructional video series for Morning Read, called “Golf Tips in Paradise,” is being added to Sports Illustrated and its website, SI.com/golf, with fresh new content to be developed in the future.

Brousseau’s video series can also be viewed at www.morningread.com/videos/golf-tips-in-paradise.