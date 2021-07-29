Hawai’i Energy is offering free energy-efficient LED light bulbs, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators and advanced power strips to eligible residential properties in Maui County. Logo Courtesy: Hawai’i Energy

Hawaiʻi Energy is offering free energy-efficient product upgrades and installation to eligible residential properties in Maui County, including senior housing and affordable housing complexes.

The company’s Energy Smart 4 Homes program provides free energy efficient LED light bulbs, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators for kitchen and bath, and advanced power strips, valued at more than $150.

The program, which includes free installation, is now available until June 30, 2022 for single-family homes and multi-family properties. To qualify, properties must be located in Maui County and must be serviced by electric water heating.

“The goal of our Energy Smart 4 Homes program is to help building owners and managers lower the cost of living for their tenants by giving them the means to use electric energy more efficiently while conserving resources,” said Claire Krebs, Residential Program Manager at Hawai‘i Energy. “The energy-efficient products that we currently offer through this program can reduce annual energy costs by up to $160 – that’s over $300 in total value per home.”

Trained technicians will assess each participating residential unit and exchange and replace any existing water and lighting measures that are deemed energy inefficient.

Hawai‘i Energy’s Energy Smart 4 Homes program is made possible through the Public Benefits Fund, which supports initiatives that help consumers become more energy-efficient. The Fund is collected through a small surcharge that every electric utility customer in Hawai‘i, Honolulu and Maui County pay through their bill.

For more information about Hawai‘i Energy and the Energy Smart 4 Homes program, visit www.HawaiiEnergy.com/for-homes/es4h .