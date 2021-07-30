Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 07:35 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 10 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:06 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:51 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:57 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 01:29 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain small today, then trend up through the weekend in response to strengthening trades locally and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands.

Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north and west facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.