Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 07:35 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 11:56 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 10 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:06 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:51 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:57 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 01:29 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain small today, then trend up through the weekend in response to strengthening trades locally and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. 


Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north and west facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




