Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 10 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain small today, then trend up through the weekend in response to strengthening trades locally and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands.
Southerly swell activity will remain rather low for this time of the year with just background swells expected from the south and southeast. Nearly flat conditions will continue for north and west facing shores into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com