Aloha Island Mart Kaʻahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului. July 30, 2021. Photo by JD Pells.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 1, drivers filling up their tanks at Shell gas stations across the state are invited to look out for the special “Giving Pump” to help ʻohana in the community. For every gallon of fuel filled at these designated giving pumps, one cent will be donated to Parents And Children Together over the next two months.

“Aloha is committed to our employees and customers and believes in giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum Senior Manager of Sales Operations and Marketing. “We are proud to support Parents And Children Together and its mission to create safe and promising futures for everyone in Hawaiʻi.”

On Maui, participating stations are the following:

Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku

Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Kīhei Shell – 30 Manaʻo Kālā St., Kīhei

Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Kaʻahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Neighboring island participating stations include:

Oʻahu:

Aloha Island Mart Kapolei Shell – 577 Farrington Highway, Kapolei

Aloha Island Mart King Street Shell – 666 N King St., Honolulu

Aloha Island Mart Kailua Shell – 434 Kuulei Road, Kailua

Aloha Island Mart Paiʻea Shell – 3269 Koapaka St., Honolulu

808 Gas & Go Shell – 99-170 Moanalua Road, ʻAiea

Pacific Heights Shell – 2004 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu

New City Shell – 94-380 Pupupani St., Waipahū

Mokulani Shell – 367 Farrington Highway, Kapolei

Kahala Shell – 4202 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kauaʻi:

Aloha Island Mart Kalaheo Shell – 2-2416 Kaumualii Highway, Kalaheo

Aloha Island Mart Kāpaʻa Shell – 4-1125 Kuhio Highway, Kāpaʻa

Aloha Island Mart Kīlauea Shell – 2521 Kolo Road, Kīlauea

Aloha Island Mart Lihue Shell – 3-3178 Kuhio Highway, Lihue

Aloha Island Mart Puhi Shell – 3-1906 Kaumualii Highway, Lihue

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi Island:

Aloha Island Mart Waiākea Shell – 2200 Kinoʻole St., Hilo

Aloha Island Mart Kamuela Shell – 64-5196 Kinohou St., Kamuela

Aloha Island Mart Honalo Shell – 79-7257 Mamalahoa Highway, Kealakekua

Aloha Island Mart Bayfront Shell – 394 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

Aloha Island Mart Kona Mauka Shell – 75-5675 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

About Parents And Children Together

For more than 50 years, Parents And Children Together has provided community-based services starting at the Towers at Kūhiō Park and growing into a multifaceted organization with over 400 employees throughout the State of Hawaiʻi. Today, Parents And Children Together is Hawaiʻi’s multi-faceted social services nonprofit that establish meaningful and healthy relationships between parents and children while protecting vulnerable relationships with individuals and families and turning them into positive ones. Through its social and educational programs in five areas of focus, the local service agency helps over 15,000 parents, children, individuals and families every year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

About Aloha Petroleum, Ltd.

Aloha Petroleum, Ltd. is one of the largest gasoline marketers and convenience store operators in Hawaiʻi. Aloha employs about 600 Hawaiʻi residents and markets through approximately 100 Shell, Aloha, and Mahalo branded fueling stations and 50 Aloha Island Marts, four Menehune Food Marts, three Subways, and five Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout the state. In 2016 Aloha was awarded the exclusive Dunkin’ Donuts franchise for the state of Hawaiʻi.