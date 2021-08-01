Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 1, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Dec. 31, 1969 – July 3, 2021

Reid Christopher Agin, 58, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi, passed away on July 3, 2021. Born in Ohio, his hobbies were scuba diving, surfing, fishing, hunting, music and gardening, flying and traveling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his cousin, Rex Barker; hānai brothers, Ross (Jeannie) Cumberledge, Richard Davis, Mark; numerous aunties, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Kamuela Fagalele Loni Lumana’i Fauhiva

April 19, 1996 – July 19, 2021

Kamuela Fagalele Loni Lumana’i Fauhiva, 25, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on July 19, 2021, at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Honolulu. He was born on April 19, 1996 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service to start at 11 a.m.; visitation will resume until 1:15 p.m.; burial will follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Due to the covid19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Kamuela was a cook at Eskimo Candy Seafood and Deli. He is survived by his parents, Sanieta Malakai Fauhiva and Laura U’ilani (Kaiue) Fauhiva; grandmother, Tofi Kaiue; brothers, Mark “Kalani” Kaiue (Nadene Kawamura), Christian Fauhiva (deceased); numerous aunties, uncles, cousins; and his wife, LEXUS LS400.

Conchita M. Parba Aquino (Cabiles)

Aug. 9, 1944 – July 24, 2021

Conchita M. Parba Aquino (Cabiles) went to her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2021. She was born on Aug. 9, 1944, the youngest daughter preceded by Andres and Cecelia Parba Cabiles. She grew up in Puunene being one of 16 siblings. She is survived by her brothers Bonafacio Cabiles and Angelo Cabiles and sisters Juanita Chesebro-Cabiles, Marie Love and Susa Young.

Known for her fashion and magnificent voice, she loved to sing and was always dressed to the nines. Never afraid to speak her mind, she was a little firecracker with a big heart. And that heart belongs to Sonny Gregory A. Aquino. Being together from 1981, they were officially married on June 17, 1984.

Conchita was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family very much. She was very hardworking, loved to garden, play cards and dance. Also being part domestic goddess, her children say some of her best dishes were sweet and sour spareribs and pig’s feet soup. Conchita was the kindest and most loving person who had nothing but eternal love for everyone she loved and cared about. She mothered everyone and never shied away from being there for those who needed support in one way or another. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her sage advice, her angelic voice, her authentic cooking and her bubbly personality. Her memory will live on in all of us. She is survived by her children Ricky Briones, Curtis (Teri) Briones, Cindy Briones-Bettencourt, Dean Briones, and Danson (Holly) Aquino, Gail Aquino, Gino (Heather) Aquino and Vanessa (Gunter) Tau-a.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Arjay, Tiare (Vance), Jahnai, Tysha, CJ, Austin, Nichole, Dealan, Driften, Chloe, Ty, Tori, and Zoey; and great-grandchildren: Zavier, Tatum, Stryker, Zayden, Gabriella, and Mila; And many more nieces and nephews.

Public drive thru will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Alfredo Cabais Viloria

Aug. 11, 1917 – July 24, 2021

Alfredo Cabais Viloria,103, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 11, 1917, in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Alfredo was one of the Sakadas (1906-1949) who arrived in Kahului harbor aboard the SS Manawele on the morning of April 27, 1947. He retired in 1979 as an irrigation field worker at Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company after 32 years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maria “Cion” Viloria. He is survived by his sons: Jovito-deceased (Lorraine), Jimmy (Rosario), Leonardo-deceased (Concepcion), Adolfo (Sandra), grandchildren: Lahele, Rodney (Vivianna), Christopher, Venus, Alan (Jill), Elizabeth (Kila) Hoo, Lurino, Brandon (Stephanie), Brian (Jessica), Vanessa (Nate), Geigle. Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Alfredo always said he loved us and when asked the most important thing to him, he’d say “my family”.

May he rest in peace as he is reunited with those who are in heaven.

The Viloria Family extends a very special thank you to Rommel and Roscelyn Dalut for providing more than five years of loving care to Alfredo. We would also like to thank Hospice Maui for their support in Alfredo’s final months.

Private family services were held.

Bryer Konohia Lind

Dec. 25, 1990 – July 17, 2021

Bryer Konohia-Lind

Memorial Service by Family on

August 21st St. Mary’s Church (Hana)

Visitation – 8 a.m.

Eulogy – 9:45 a.m.

Mass – 10 a.m.

Please join the ‘Ohana for lunch at Koki

Condolences may be sent to Shannon Lind

137 Kauiki Street

Hāna, Maui, Hawaiʻi 96713

Antonio Hulaton

Aug. 1, 1933 – July 27, 2021

Aseli Kafoa

Sept. 29, 1947 – July 8, 2021

Aseli Kafoa, 73, of Kahului passed away on July 8, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Aseli was born on September 29, 1947 in Tonga.

Aseli is survived by his wife, Meletupou Kafoa; daughter, Sini Falaviena Kafoa Oto (Liua Oto); son, Tevita Naaniumotu Kafoa (Jill Schaefer); grandchildren, Samiu Ikanenengi Oto, Taniela Tuipulotu Oto, Uluaki B.A. Tevita Heneli Oto, Tevita Naaniumotu Aseli Kafoa, Sitalingi Taufahemau Schaefer Kafoa; siblings, Sitalingi Kafoa, Mele Lineti Taufahema (Weimer), Taula Laukau Taufahema (Hau), Sela Toviko Taufahema (Pomana), Nunia Taufahema (Tukuafu), Mele Ikahihifo Taufahema (Fakailoatuu), Paula Kafoa, Salofefui Kavamoa Taufahema (Tuitavake), Neil Amstrong Taufahema.

Services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului with viewing from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. Second day visitation will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 6 a.m. till 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 12 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku.

Mary Louise Danfield

Oct. 15, 1940 – July 18, 2021

Mary Louise Danfield, formerly of Eustis, Nebraska, passed from this life on July 18, in Hilo, HI, after a lengthy illness and hospitalization.

Mary Lou was born on Oct. 15, 1940, to Valentine “Buck” and Irene (Radke) Danfield, in Grand Island, NE, the oldest of six children. At age three the family moved from Cambridge to Eustis where she attended early years of schooling in a small country school south of town, and completed the remaining grades at Eustis Public School when she was a member of the graduating class of 1958. Mary Lou went on to further education at St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in Omaha, graduating with a registered nursing degree.

Mary Lou married Dr. A. Scott Miles in 1963, and shortly after moved to Hawaiʻi where they worked in their respective capacities caring for the local community. The couple sometimes ran a clinic at The Painted Church of Kalapana, or “Star of the Sea.” Several of the nurses caring for her during her last days were those she had trained 30 years prior.

In addition to a long career of caring for people at Life Care Center Hilo, Mary Lou always attended to animals. She loved them from childhood, keeping many pets as companions throughout her life, often caring for wounded strays and providing them a forever home with her. Mary Lou also loved NPR and classical music, gardening and had an appreciation for fine arts.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, aunts and uncles, daughter Angela Miles Houston, grandsons Devon Miles and Andrew Miles, great grandson Devon Miles, Jr., and brothers-in-law Gene Embrey and Ron Travis. She is survived by a daughter Rebecca Miles of Kapaho, HI, granddaughter Jessica Houston of Anchorage, AL, granddaughter Lehia O’Connor and her family of Henderson, NV, sisters Marjorie Travis of Omaha, NE; Valjean Embrey of Yutan, NE; Betty Werth of Herman, NE; Romona Lillich of Atwood, KS, and brother Ron Danfield and his wife Polly of Mission Viejo, CA; aunt Rosemary Kowalski of Loup City, NE, dear neighbor and friend Wally Becklund, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials will be directed for continuing care for her beloved dogs, and can be sent to P.O. Box 127, Herman, NE 68029.

Catalina Macatiag Manlansing

April 1, 1925 – July 23, 2021

Catalina Macatiag Manlansing, 96, of Kahului, Maui, peacefully passed on July 23, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 1st, 1925 in Moncada, Tarlac City, Philippines to the late Isidro Macatiag & Severa Taguiran Macatiag. Catalina, better known as “Inang” or “Cacang”, was raised in Moncada, PH then moved to Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, PH, where she met her late husband, Pacifico Donato Manlansing. She & Pacifico got married in 1940 in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija. Catalina then raised seven girls & three boys, 10 children in total. Catalina first stepped foot in Maui, Hawaiʻi in 1982. She, Pacifico Sr., and all 10 of her children were brought into the truth as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Catalina was a thoughtful friend/sister, loving wife, diligent mother, & caring grandmother of four generations. She was also a faithful sister in the congregation & worked zealously in the ministry. She’d regularly read the word of God & Watchtower publications. Catalina will be remembered by all those who were impacted by her positive actions. But most importantly, she will undoubtedly be sealed in God’s memory until the day of resurrection.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service begins at 10 a.m.; burial will follow at 12 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, facial masks and social distancing practices are required.

Catalina is predeceased by her husband Pacifico Manlansing Sr. She is survived by her brother Alfredo Macatiag Sr (Buena); She is predeceased by her siblings, Brothers Ricardo, Catalino. Sisters Esberta, Christina, Conchita, & Marcelina. Catalina’s Children: Frances (Joseph) Lumas-e; Kids: Jemima (Andrew) Songco, Jayson Lumas-e, Leah (Derek) Cervantes. Grandkids: four. Victorina (Ernest) Vasquez. Mercy (Daniel) Razo; Dana Mei (Leo) Domenden. Grandkids: three. Carmelita (Ben) Madriaga; Kids: Jerome (Keani) Madriaga, Jared Madriaga. Grandkids: three. Rosita (Felipe) Nartates; Kids: (deceased) Jay , Joey (Vicky) Nartates, Jonalyn Nartates, Jetro Nartates. Grandkids/Greatgrandkids: nine. Leticia (Leo) Agibuay; Kids: Lemuel Kalani (Maureen) Agibuay, Lynie Lou Agibuay. Grandkids: three. Pacita (Felipe) Ramos; Kids: Leilani (Chris) Alcantara, Felson (Ruby) Ramos, Lara Fae (Gilbert) Niro, Larlene Ramos. Grandkids: three. Pacifico Jr. (Zenaida) Manlansing; Kids: Jonathan Manlansing, Jovelyn Manlansing, Julie-Ann Manlansing. Grandkids: three. Eduardo (Emma) Manlansing; Edmond Lee Manlansing. Roger (Rosemarie) Manlansing; (deceased) Roxanne Manlansing, Raven Ululani Manlansing

July 7, 1954 – July 20, 2021

Cely Paet Parilla, 67

Cely Paet Parilla, of Kahului, Maui passed away on July 20, 2021 at Maui Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 7, 1954 in Paing, Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

She is survived by her husband Maximo Parilla, sons Exiqiel “Exi” Parilla and Xavier Parilla, sisters Soledad Vinoray, Lucy (Ramon) Manlansing, brothers Lawrence “Larry” (Stacey) Paet, Roger (Mary Jane) Paet, and Martin (Sheri) Paet and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Mediatrix Parilla, parents Maximo Fontanilla Paet and Venancia Velasco Paet, and brothers Joventino “Ben” (Linda) Paet and Andrew “Andy” Paet.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and services to continue on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses, and staff at Liberty Dialysis Maui Home and

Maui Memorial Hospital.

Sept. 19, 1968 – July 10, 2021

Tavita Mataere Tahutini, 52, of Pahoa, passed away on July 10, 2021. Born in Papeete, Tahiti, he was a carpenter and landscaping.

Service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo, on Aug. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.

He is survived by father, Stanly Redwy Ari Tahutini of Paea, Tahiti; mother, Helene Teupoohuitua of Paea, Tahiti; sons, David Vetea Vairea Tahutini of Hilo, Hawaiʻi Wallace Manuarii Tahutini of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; daughter, Felicia Tauhere Tahutini of Bellevue, Washington; brothers, Jules Teehuotoa Tapea of Punaauia, Tahiti, Tu Tapea of Punaauia, Tahiti, Maehaa Tapea of Paea, Tahiti, Jhon Tapea of Paea, Tahiti; sisters, Haamoura Tapea of Paea, Tahiti, Tehaurai Tapea of Paea, Tahiti, Delphine Annie Tapea of Paea, Tahiti, Vaihere Tahutini of Paea, Tahiti; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous uncles, aunties, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Gregory Neil Starmer

May 17, 1956 – June 23, 2021

Greg Starmer 65, Passed Away Peacefully At Maui Memorial Hospital On June 23 2021.

He will be leaving behind three sons: Jessy and Kyle Starmer and Keonaona Ventura, and hānai daughter Mahina Ventura. His sister Alison Starmer and his life partner Momi Ventura as well as two granddaughters and two hānai grandchildren. Two Nephews and a Niece. Many many friends. And his Napa crew, he was a charter boat captain, a journeyman carpenter and an auto parts salesman.

A wonderful father, he loved life, and lived life to the fullest on Maui. You will be forever missed!

Condolences may be sent to: Momi Ventura, P.O. Box 5070, Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi 96733

Jan. 8, 1926 – June 28, 2021

Emma Rebecca Kauhai Kaniho Shishido, 95 of Lahaina had gone home to be with her parents, siblings, husband and daughter on June 28, 2021.

Services will be held on July 31, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 1300 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732. Visitation will commence at 9 a.m. and service to follow at 10 a.m.

Emma was born on Jan. 8, 1926 in Lahaina, Maui to Humehume and Annie Kaniho of Lahaina.

She worked at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel for 35 years as a linen attendant.

She was predeceased by her husband Tokuichi and her daughter Chieko. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Morishita, grandsons Kaulana Mitsuyoshi and Kim Morishita, great granddaughter Kahaia Morishita.

A Hui Hou my mama.

Aug. 19, 1944 – July 4, 2021

Edward Kehoa Ahuna Jr., 76, of Kailua, Kona, passed away on July 4, 2021 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Hilo, he was a former sales manager at Gold Bond Stamps, driver for Island RV Tours and Gold Coast Town Cars.

Private Services held.

He is survived by his daughter, Edie (Ernie) Camero; brother Welden (Pam) Ahuna; 1 grandchild; numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Dec. 14, 1930 – July 8, 2021

Lenora “Nora” Pan, 90, of Lahaina, passed away peacefully at her home on July 8, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1930 in Koloa, Kauaʻi. She has resided on Maui since 1953 in the areas of Olowalu, Front Street, Mala, and since 1985 at home on the hills of Lahainaluna.

In the late 1950’s Nora worked for Dole’s Pineapple Cannery in Lahaina as a Pineapple Canning Processor. In 1962 Nora started her career in the Hospitality Industry. She was one of the opening employees for the Royal Lahaina Resort and worked as a Restaurant Cashier in the Ali’i Room and before retiring after 33 years she was the Resort’s Security Dispatcher. In 1990, Nora and her Husband Rudy owned and operated the well-known “House of Saimin” in Lahaina, which they operated for 18 years. They were “Aunty Nora and Uncle Rudy” to everyone in the Lahaina Community.

She is predeceased by her husband, Lodrigo “Rudy” Pan, granddaughter, Jonelle Evalani Hayase, son-in-law, Dave (Pat) Bauwens, and sisters, Lucy Goo and Gloria Fernandez.

Nora is survived by her Daughter, Pat (Dave) Bauwens, Son, Michael Pan. Grandchildren; Shandy (Kalei) Kana, Allan Pan-Takase, Jason (Jonelle) Hayase, Connie (Jake) Graham, Matthew (Lindsey) Pan, Great Grandchildren; Kawailehua, Tayler, Shaun, Leland, Alexis, and Makai, Great Great Grandchildren; Haze-Kamea, Quinn, and Kingston, God Daughters: Kahaia Lilikoi and Kaleimaile Robia along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Mahalo to Maui Medical Group, Dr. Noland Arruda and Staff, Dr. Jay Lakkis and Joan Banaag with Maui Memorial Medical Center, along with the staff at the Kahana Peritoneal Home Care: Alanna Dodd, Lei Casco, Aileen Concepcion, Rachel Alcantara, and Alana Hendrickson, Cathlyn Sanchez, RD and Virgie Foster, HHA with Bayada Home Care.

Our Family also would like to include Officer Vainikolo, Sergeant Makaiwi, Medic #4, and Maui Fire Department Ladder #3, and most of all a special thank you to Niece, Audrey Miyashiro for the extra care she provided to our Mother during her last few month with us.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 6, 2021 at Ballard’s Mortuary. Private family visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Public Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Service to follow at noon to 1 p.m., with Burial at the Maui Memorial Park at 2 p.m.