Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-2 1-2 1-2 1-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:41 AM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:44 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough, slightly elevated surf will persist along east facing shores into Tuesday due to the gusty trade winds. Surf heights may decrease to near the summertime average along east facing shores by mid-week as the trades weaken slightly. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through mid-week due to small south-southwest swells and localized trade wind wrap. A small west-northwest swell may provide a slight bump in surf today along some exposed west facing shores, such as on Kauai. Nearly flat conditions will continue along most north facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.