Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2021

August 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-2
1-2
1-2
1-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:41 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 03:44 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough, slightly elevated surf will persist along east facing shores into Tuesday due to the gusty trade winds. Surf heights may decrease to near the summertime average along east facing shores by mid-week as the trades weaken slightly. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through mid-week due to small south-southwest swells and localized trade wind wrap. A small west-northwest swell may provide a slight bump in surf today along some exposed west facing shores, such as on Kauai. Nearly flat conditions will continue along most north facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
