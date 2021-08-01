Maui News
Unexploded Ordnance Found at Wailea Residence
August 1, 2021, 6:51 AM HST
The Maui Police Department’s bomb squad responded to a Wailea home after a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance was found on the property while yard work was being done yesterday.
The incident was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Police say officers observed the mortar to have no firing pin and appeared hollow within. X-rays were also taken to confirm the device was inert.
Upon conferral with the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the device was deemed safe and was transferred to the Army EOD for disposal.
The incident was classified by police as a personal assistance call.
